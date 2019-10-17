"I make the work I really want to make": Orlando's Katie Mitchell

× Expand Katie Mitchell Photo by Stephen Cummiskey. Catch Orlando at Schaubühne on Oct 25, 20:00, Oct 26-27, 17:00.

Director Katie Mitchell on moving between her native Britain and Germany, staging a feminist classic at the Schaubühne and the necessary discomfort of quotas.

Katie Mitchell likes to dissect canonical classics with meticulous, almost scientific precision to present them from her own feminist perspective. It’s an approach that’s sharply divided critics in Britain but earned her two Theatertreffen invitations in Germany. For her latest production, the 55-year-old British auteur returns to the Schaubühne, her creative home in the capital, with a multimedia adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando, written by Revolt. She said. Revolt again. author Alice Birch.

Your productions are celebrated in Germany, while polarising audiences in Britain. Why do you think that is?

It’s something I’ve thought about a lot and I think it may have to do with hierarchies. In Britain, the hierarchy goes writer, actor, director, whereas in Germany, it’s director, actor, writer. But I do think there are also other factors. I’ve always been pro-international work and had a feminist agenda, which I think people in the UK sometimes view as negative things, even if they don’t speak about it openly.

Do you enjoy more artistic freedom in Germany?

Definitely. I feel very schizophrenic moving between the two cultures. In the UK, everyone says, just do the play, don’t be an auteur. And then, when I come here, they want me to be really conceptual and radical.

The Schaubühne’s been your goto stage in Berlin for some years. What keeps bringing you back?

I had known Thomas Ostermeier and Tobias Veit as friends for about 10 years before I worked at the Schaubühne for the first time. After my first invitation to the Theatertreffen, they invited me to work at the theatre and it’s become my artistic home in Berlin. I like the freedom I’m given here. They allow me to make the work that I really want to make and push me to make work that I’d never imagined I could.

Like your new production of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando?

Well, they wanted a big name for this slot and said I could do something really difficult like Orlando or a Greek drama. And I would never have thought to do Orlando, simply due to the amount of time it covers. It’s about a time-traveller going through seven historical periods. It’s really complex to do that at the same speed as the novel. But everything’s also come full circle for me. In 1989 I got a travel grant to research theatre in eastern Europe. When passing through Berlin, I watched Robert Wilson’s one-person performance of Orlando at the Schaubühne with Jutta Lampe, which was my first exposure to theatre in the city. There’s something beautiful about revisiting it 30 years later.

You often flip perspectives in canonical plays such as telling Hamlet through Ophelia or the misogynist Strindberg’s Miss Julie through the maid. With Woolf’s Orlando, you’ve gone with a far more straightforwardly feminist text. Have you succumbed to the criticisms of your iconoclastic approach?

Not at all. It is a bit of a breather though and a delight to just be able to follow the writer and celebrate Woolf. Already in 1928, she was writing that we all may wear female and male clothing but underneath we are all fluid. She’s probably one of the most radical thinkers that Britain has ever produced, if not Western Europe. Her thinking not only on feminism and gender fluidity but also on violence is pioneering.

You’ve been invited to Germany’s Theatertreffen twice before. Next year, the festival is introducing a 50 percent quota for female directors. Are quotas in the industry a necessary tool to dismantle patriarchy or a condescending intervention that hampers quality?

Quotas are definitely a necessity – a short-term one. A short period of positive discrimination is essential for a more balanced, fair experience. It’s painful both for patriarchy and for the women inside it. As the latter, you always have the nagging doubt that it may be your gender, not your artistry that is being responded to and measured. And the patriarchy may feel compromised and uncomfortable at the removal of some hidden meritocracy. But I think it’s good that both sides are challenged. The benefits are not for us, they are for our children. They’re for the future. So if we have to suffer some short-term discomfort, that’s okay.

