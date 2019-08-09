My perfect Berlin summer hangout: Iwalja Klinke

× Expand Photo by Lydia Goolia

There’s more to Berlin summer fun than the lakes – one of our insiders shares her favourite locations for a perfect holiday away from the tourist traps and wet crowds: German photographer Iwalja Klinke loves to soak up the summer (and wine) at the Rheingauer Weinbrunnen kiosk on Rüdesheimer Platz.

“The best thing about summer is that you can sit outside and enjoy the sunshine with a nice glass of wine. One of my favourite places to do just that is Tegeler Seeterrassen, a huge restaurant and event complex on the northern shore of Tegeler See. The terrace sits above the promenade, with a great view of the water and all the ships cruising around. Patrons are mostly elderly people, and it’s calm and quiet in this kind of nice retro-futuristic way. The white tables, chairs, sunshades and 1960s architecture remind me of a gigantic spaceship! Another great view is the one at the observation deck Tegel, which you can access from the left side of the airport’s entrance. It dates back to the good old days when airports were still luxurious and people drove there just to watch the airplanes. You pay €3 to go up the stairs to the roof – and the view is crazy! It’s usually pretty empty as well, so it’s the perfect spot for a sunny afternoon with food, wine and friends. But my favourite spot for an evening of wine drinking with friends is the Rheingauer Weinbrunnen kiosk at Rüdesheimer Platz, perfectly placed just behind the massive Siegfried fountain with the sculptures personifying the rivers Moselle and Rhine. When I discovered it a few years ago there were only a few tables, but now it’s become so popular that there are easily between 100 and 200 people there at any one time, so don’t go too late if you want to score a spot. The kiosk is open from May through September and three different winegrowers take turns serving their best stuff. You can also bring your own food. I love it so much and go there all the time. But if I want a proper dinner, my go-to place for the last 10 years has been the restaurant Alte Liebe, which is a 100-year-old boat moored on the Havel near Grunewald. With a gorgeous view and surrounded by old trees, it almost feels like you’re about to set off on an epic journey. It’s perfect for a pleasant romantic dinner and a great fish feed.”