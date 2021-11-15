2G in Berlin: What to know about the new rules

× Expand As of Monday, Berlin has expanded its 2G regulations in order to slow the spread of Covid-19. Photo: IMAGO / Bihlmayerfotografie

As Covid cases rise rapidly across Berlin, the Senat has expanded its so-called '2G' rules in order to curb infection rates. But what do the changes mean? What are the exemptions? We outline the latest measures.

What is allowed and what is forbidden?

On Monday November 15, after weeks of rapidly rising cases among both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, Berlin expanded its 2G regulations. This means that people who want to visit restaurants, museums, theatres and other cultural institutions will need to provide proof that they’re either fully vaccinated (geimpft) or recovered from the virus (genesen). But what exactly do these new regulations mean? What is allowed and what is forbidden? Let’s break it down:

Where is 2G mandatory?

Restaurants, theatres, museums and similar cultural institutions

Hairdressers and cosmetic salons

Gyms, indoor swimming pools, dance studios and similar locations

Establishments offering sexual services

All indoor areas of the Berlin Zoo, Tierpark, the Zoological garden and the Botanical garden

Outdoor events with more than 2,000 attendees

2G rules also apply for private indoor events with more than 20 attendees

What is exempt?

Schools and universities aren’t covered

The 2G regulations doesn't apply to under-18s, who only need a negative test

Hotels, hostels and bed & breakfasts

Church services

2G is not required on public transport, although passengers must continue to wear a mask

What proof do I need to provide in Berlin?

From Monday November 15, the new 2G regulations include a provision that proof of vaccination or recovery must be digitally verifiable, either with an app such as the CovPass from the Robert Koch Institute, the Corona-Warn-App, or a printed QR code.

What about at work?

There is still no mandatory requirement to work from home, although offices are required to keep at least 50% of their workspace free. Further restrictions are being discussed and there may be changes coming soon. Speaking to RBB-Inforadio on Monday, incoming Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey said that employers may soon be able to require adherence to 2G rules from their employees.

What about rapid tests?

In another change brought about to curb infection rates, Berlin residents are once more entitled to at least one free Covid-19 rapid test per week. According to a statement by the Berlin Senat on Saturday, these free tests can be taken at the twelve Senat-owned test centres, as well as at commercial test centres.

