Christmas travel during corona: What are the rules?

Starting today, travellers from the U.K. are required to do a full 14-day quarantine upon entering Germany. The news was announced over the weekend, causing many to reconsider their travel plans over the holiday season. The country was officially added to Germany’s “areas of variant concern” list, a designation reserved for countries with an exceptional number of Omicron cases.

So far, these countries had been limited to those in Southern Africa, but the UK has now joined them as somewhere the Omicron variant is particularly widespread. Meanwhile, Andorra, Denmark, France, Lebanon and Norway have all been added to the “High Risk Areas” list, for whom regulations are slightly less severe.

Germany has divided countries into three categories: Virus Variant Areas, High Risk Areas and No Risk Areas. Different entry requirements apply to each, so if you’re leaving Germany for Christmas, make sure you know which list your country is on before returning. You can check your country’s status here. The latest list, updated on 18 December, can be found here. Entry regulations are as follows:

VIRUS VARIANT AREAS

A travel ban is in place for anyone who is not a resident of Germany. Spouses and children of residents are also permitted to enter the country, along with family members traveling due to exceptional circumstances. Proof of familial relations like birth certificates or marriage certificates may be required to enter. Foreigners with no familial relations in Germany are allowed to enter if they can prove they qualify for an urgent need to travel.

You will need to fill out the Digital Entry Form. It is recommended to do this the night before you travel. Travellers must also provide either a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel or a negative Antigen test taken within 24 hours of travel. All travellers are subject to a 14-day quarantine upon landing in Germany.

HIGH RISK AREAS

Anyone coming from a “high risk” area will will need to fill out the Digital Entry Form. Travellers who can provide proof of vaccination or recovery (within the last six months) are exempt from needing to take a test in order to enter. They are also exempt from quarantine measures. The unvaccinated are required to produce a negative test (either a PCR within 72 hours of travel or an Antigen within 24 hours of travel) and are subject to a ten day quarantine on arrival. You have the option to take a test on day five and, if the result is negative, end the quarantine early.

NO RISK AREAS

If your country does not appear on the Virus Variant or High Risk lists, you do not need to complete the digital entry form. If you are fully vaccinated or recovered (within the last six months), you do not need to take a test or quarantine on arrival to Germany. Unvaccinated travellers will be required to provide a negative test before departure (either a PCR 72 hours before or an Antigen 24 hours before) and will need to quarantine for 10 days on arrival. Again, early release is possible on day five, provided a negative test result.

Current measures are updated daily and can be found here.