“A new pandemic”: Strict lockdown rules for Easter

On Tuesday night, Germany’s national leaders decided to extend the current lockdown until April 18. In Berlin, the shutdown will last until at least April 24. It will include a period of the toughest measures seen since the start of the pandemic, as the country shuts down over Easter.

From April 1 - 5, all shops will close – including supermarkets – with the exception of Saturday, April 3, when grocery stores will be allowed to open. The decision reverses an agreement in early March by federal and state leaders to begin reopening sectors of the economy, such as cultural, leisure and athletic facilities.

Regions will revert to the tougher rules seen in February if local incidence rates exceed 100 cases per 100,000 people – a development likely in Berlin, where the number stands at 98.6 [Tuesday, March 23]. This means museums and some retail spaces may once again have to close their doors to visitors.

The rules for Easter (April 1 - 5)

All shops will be closed. Only grocery stores will open on Saturday, April 3

Gathering in public spaces will be prohibited

Household gatherings should be limited to five people from two total households. Children below 14 years old are not counted

Religious services may only be held online

In addition to these rules, authorities have demanded airlines stop adding flights to routes such as Mallorca, which saw a surge of bookings once the region was no longer deemed a “high-incidence area”. Travellers to Mallorca must now present a negative Covid-19 test before flying back to Germany. An estimated 40,000 holidaymakers have booked trips abroad during the Easter period.

"What we have is essentially a new pandemic," Chancellor Angela Merkel said in the early hours of Tuesday morning after marathon, 12-hour meeting between federal and state leaders on Monday night. She asserted that the new variants prevalent in Germany are "significantly more deadly, significantly more infectious" than at the start of the pandemic.

Berlin Mayor Michael Müller told reporters that the lockdown was essential to winning time during the sluggish rollout of Germany’s vaccination programme. The Berlin Senat is meeting today to decide if the city’s own rules will deviate further from the national recommendations.