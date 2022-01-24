Julian Assange may petition Supreme Court over US extradition

× Expand Julian Assange on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Photo: IMAGO / PA Images

Julian Assange has won a bid to challenge his extradition to the United States. In a ruling by the UK High Court on Monday, Assange was granted the right to petition the Supreme Court to block his extradition on the basis that he had a legal point that might be of interest.

He was denied permission to appeal directly to the Supreme Court, meaning it will decide whether or not it should hear his challenge based on his petition. With no guarantee of a hearing, it could take months for the ongoing case to come to a conclusion. Assange is protected from extradition until the proceedings have concluded.

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice, stated in regard to the decision that a legal question was raised surrounding the initial proceedings of Assange’s trial in January of last year, when it was ruled that he would not be extradited to the United States. That decision was made over concerns for Assange’s mental health and risk of suicide should he be jailed in the United States, where there are fears he would be subjected to near isolated conditions.

The ruling was overturned last December in an appeal by the United States, who argued they should have had the opportunity to “offer assurances” surrounding Assange’s living conditions. However, Lord Burnett is now saying it is worth asking why the United States did not initially offer these assurances during the original proceedings.

"Assurances [over treatment] are at the heart of many extradition proceedings," he said in a statement.

Stella Moris, Assange’s fiance and mother to two of his three children, stated outside the High Court that “As long as this case isn't dropped, as long as Julian isn't freed, Julian continues to suffer.”

“For almost three years he has been in Belmarsh prison. He has suffered profoundly."

Assange has been under investigation by the United States since 2010 when thousands of confidential documents pertaining to military records and diplomatic communications were published via WikiLeaks. He was granted asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in June 2012 until the status was subsequently revoked in April 2019, at which time he was arrested by police in London.

Assange and his legal team now have 14 days to present an application to the Supreme Court.