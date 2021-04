× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

This week finally some justice for Berlin's oppressed landlords, as the constitutional court reins in the unfettered greed of tenants who won't give them their last fucking tin of beans. Meanwhile, two leaders bash the hell out of each other as conservative politicians prove once again how mature they are, and Merkel takes over the country while everyone's distracted by the shit show in her party. And: Does Jack Daniels really count as whisky? Consider the conundrum solved. Hurrah!