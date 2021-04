× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

This week, Germany's party of stability and continuity finally ends three years of in-fighting by picking a chancellor candidate no one likes, while the Greens keep cool and pick Annalena Baerbock. Plus Merkel has to defend lobbying in China for a bunch of criminal fraudsters. Megan and Konrad drink some Johnnie and Ginger. "Es geht alles schief!"