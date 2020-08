× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

On this week's show – teachers are not happy with Berlin's education minister, the states are not happy with Horst Seehofer, and how the Nazis fucked up a whole generation post-war German children. But at least that laptop-pilfering wild boar is still alive - for now. Time for a cola hit!