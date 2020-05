× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on your identity.

In this week's sharp and focussed half-hour of well-researched news information, we offer a rundown of Berlin's latest lockdown plans, explain Germany's basic pension, and there's trouble at the meatpacking plant. Not all facts may be accurate, but the cans are certainly mega. Get it in your ears!