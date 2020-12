× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

It's the last day of 2020, and here's the last Megacan of the year - a bumper hour-long special in which Megan and Konrad crack open the Captain Morgans and Johnnie and Gingers one more time and hurtle madly through a year of upheaval and calamity. Never has the phrase Happy New Year been so pregnant with meaning ... Auld Lang Syne indeed.