Berlin's rent cap is a year old, so has it worked? Megan and Konrad apply their usual laser-like statistical analysis to the property market data, forensically dissecting the complex legal situation. Meanwhile a Nazi concentration camp guard has been flown from the US to Germany, but is not going to be prosecuted, and Konrad drinks a Johnnie Walker for main and a Jack Daniels for afters.