In the week that Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stepped down as leader of the CDU, Konrad met a communist in Dresden. That's just some of the political turmoil you have to get your head round this week. Which is why we recommend megacans. Also, Megan and Konrad try to reconcile themselves to Ai Weiwei's Berliner Zeitung interview. We're sorry Ai.