Megan's Megacan: Rent Freeze Special!

Terrible things have happened in Germany in the last two weeks, as people got killed and the country tries to comprehend its own endemic racism.

Meanwhile, Berlin launched a strange and almost accidental new initiative in public planning: the Berlin rent freeze, subject of The Experiment, a new podcast series by Radio Spätkauf.

Megan and Konrad talk to The Experiment producer Joel Dullroy, who explains how the people of Berlin got us here, and what the new law means for renters, landlords, and confused and desperate people looking for a place to live...