A new year, a new government, a new start – The Megacanners are boostered and/or recovered, and ready to analyze the shit out of German politics in the year 2022. Also, finally someone explains what the Bundesrat is for, and then there's the parlous state of Germany's sausage situation. … Mahlzeit!