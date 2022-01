× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

As omicron makes its rounds through Berlin schools, things just keep on happening in German politics. It's relentless. This week, the Greens pick new leaders so that Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck can go to Moscow and Munchen and try to prevent war and climate disaster – and Habeck can change his mind about vaccine patents. Lemon and Lime Time!