The state of Hesse is home to Kristina Hänel, the newly-named Walter Lübcke School, and Apfelwein – three good reasons to do a Hessen Special. Konrad reports on the end of another Nazi trial, Megan catches up with the cosmic mystery that is the continued existence of Paragraph 219A in German law, and they both drink fancy cider from a snazzy black can. Prost!