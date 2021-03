× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Germany's 2021 election orgy has started with some tender caressing for the Greens and the SPD. The CDU and the AfD, meanwhile, must search their blackened souls to find favour with voters. Then Megan and Konrad ask what happened to all those far-right extremists in the military – they've probably all been tracked down and sent to prison by now – Hurrah! Everything will be fine again now.