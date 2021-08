× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Who are Germany's newest political party? Konrad spends a week with the Querdenker-adjacent dieBasis, remains unbrainwashed, and then meets two Afghans who helped the German army, but didn't get much help back. Megan, meanwhile, has picked up a stat about the megacan beverage industry. Now, a spot of Bombay Bramble, sir?