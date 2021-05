× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

For the first time in over a year, the Megacanners have a guest! Fresh from a vaccine jab and a nasal swab, the Wandering Barman himself Chris Davis joins Megan and Konrad for a Gentleman Jack and Coke – truly, the Burger King of cocktails.

Chris explains what it was like for performing artists facing an existential crisis during a pandemic, Megan explains why Merkel is wrong about vaccine waivers. Konrad mainly sort of chips in when he can think of something to say. Cheers!