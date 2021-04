× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Another week, another week of vaccine chaos and COVID dread. Only this time it's Easter week, so at least there's chocolate animals. So many questions: Why didn't Megan get inoculated after all? Is German society ready to accept Syrian refugees in the Bundestag? And is Horst Seehofer ready to grow up? It's Johnnie Walker Red all round! Drink up!