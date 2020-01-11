New podcast! Megan's Megacan: January 10, 2020

Exberliner politics columnist Konrad Werner joins host Megan for the only weekend German news summary you need. Megan's Megacan is a podcast for people who can't quite be bothered to read about German politics but would quite like to access a regular rant about it anyway. The effect is cushioned with megacans, the ideal weekend bevvy.

On this week's show, we round up what happened while you were full of cheese and your granny's egg-nog during the yuletide season.

The cops kept changing their story about what went on in Leipzig on Silvester, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer tried to distract attention from his toll road fiasco by playing to Germany's Autobahn speed limit fetish, and what is Siemens up to in Australia?