Megan's on holiday, which means Basti Knight, top chef at the Crazy Bastard Kitchen, has been drafted in to offer his unique take on the German news – on this week's show, Konrad is down as Germany's election campaign is sidetracked into inane bollocks. This prompts Basti to ask some existential questions. Cheers!