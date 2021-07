× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

On this week's show, Konrad talks about bribery at one of Germany's biggest companies, before Basti explains how exactly he would like to carry out punishment on Armin Laschet for laughing in a disaster zone. In between, there is some musing on the great teachings of life. Prost!