Megan's on holiday, so the top chef at the Crazy Bastard Kitchen in Neukölln drops by with two cans of premium Polish lager. On this week's show, we reminisce about nearly being conscripted into the Bundeswehr, discuss racial profiling in the police, ask why men are sheep, and get rid of some old Nazi words. It's Basti's Beercan.