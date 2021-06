× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Megan is in a good mood because three nice things happened to her on the same day, but Konrad is on hand to ruin the good vibes with some News. There's an election in Saxony-Anhalt to catch up on, some chat about why East German kids still feel East German, and Health Minister Jens Spahn does the cuntiest thing he's ever done.