The summer has slapped us in the face like a big sunflower of joy, the birds are singing, sensibly-tested Berliners have returned to their favourite dingy bars, and school children are doing wholesome teutonic end-of-term hikes in the forest. Meanwhile ministers can't remember if they copied their PhDs or not, and there's an election in Saxony-Anhalt to look forward to. Now all you have to do is get through the chemical fumes of that first sip of megacan. Stay Super Happy!