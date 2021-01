× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

It's over. A yearlong ordeal has come to an end as the CDU finally picks a new leader, in the comforting shape of Armin Laschet of North Rhine-Westphalia. We can all rest. And yet even that could not dent the self-confidence of second-time loser Friedrich Merz. The Andes Pact lives on. Cheers.