Megan's on the wagon, but this show is called Megan's Megacan. That means that, for the sake of artistic integrity, Konrad has no choice but to drink two megacans as he navigates the choppy waters of the German News. This week, lockdown update, Berlin's weird neutrality law, and abusing politicians. Es ist News Zeit!