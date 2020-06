× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

On this week's show, coronavirus in Neukölln, a good old CDU corruption scandal, we wonder why Trump has decided to weaken the US militarily, and a murder in the Tiergarten. Also, never EVER drink a Bacardi Oakheart. You will definitely regret it.