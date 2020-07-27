Megan's Megacan: Two Nazi Trials

× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Konrad explains what he saw and heard at the trials of Bruno D., former guard at the Stutthof concentration camp, and Stephan B., would-be far-right terrorist of Halle, who tried to shoot his way into a synagogue on Yom Kippur in October 2019.