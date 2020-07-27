Megan's Megacan: Two Nazi Trials

Konrad explains what he saw and heard at the trials of Bruno D., former guard at the Stutthof concentration camp, and Stephan B., would-be far-right terrorist of Halle, who tried to shoot his way into a synagogue on Yom Kippur in October 2019.
