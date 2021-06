× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

It's Megan's last podcast before her summer holiday, so what better send-off than an account of a new Nazi trial in Frankfurt, more stuff about Nazi prepper networks, and the Verfassungsschutz catching up to the concept of the New Right. So much fun. Still, there was some good news at the Euros. And it's the weekend!