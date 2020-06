× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

On this week's show – Megan describes her experiences at the Black Lives Matter demo in Berlin, which just became the first German state to pass an anti-discrimination law – not that the police unions think they have a problem. Also, why won't the German government count racial profiling cases? It's a new Megan's Megacan.