Dieselgate, Wirecard, Heckler & Koch - Germany has one of the weakest whistleblower protection laws in the developed world – but not for long, thanks to campaigners like Veronika Nad. Veronika comes on the show to explain why the German government is slowing everything down - again - and what it's like trying to get the European Union to listen to you. Make it happen!