Some CDU politicians have got caught making extra money off the pandemic, prompting criticism from other CDU politicians who used to make extra money off arms companies. Meanwhile, it turns out that Julian Reichelt, AKA the tumour on the colon of the gutter press, is a big bully. Time for some bourbon and coke – but press your thumbs for Megan's black belt in German.