Another week of vaccine failure and lockdown fatigue? Not on this show! Not when there's a ship stuck in a canal. This week, the Megacanners veer off course thanks to the sudden gust of wind of more interesting and tangible news elsewhere. Konrad gets to talk about his cargo ship adventures, Megan gets to have a jab, Merkel does a u-turn, and we all get to appreciate Tempelhof Airport. Thanks for the vodka, Fürst Uranov!