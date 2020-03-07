Megan's Megacan: Women's Day, CDU, post-Hanau

× Expand Like Megan's Megacan on Facebook! Or leave a review on iTunes! Or tell your friends about it in real life. Maybe over brunch.

It's Women's Day tomorrow, which is a holiday in Berlin, but it's on a Sunday so you won't feel the benefit, which turns out to be one of the many reasons why Megan is pissed off. Luckily there are several demos in Berlin to choose from.

Plus there's a brief update on the CDU leadership battle, the post-Hanau fall-out, and some general venting about Corona-hysteria. Enjoy!