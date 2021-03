× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Germany's many governments have come up with a five-point plan for the loosening of coronavirus rules. The upshot is we can start having pedicures before queuing up at the garden centre to pick up trays of blooming crocus bulbs. But why is Germany so slow at vaccinating people? And how come the AfD won a day in court? And there's a chat about gin. Chin chin!