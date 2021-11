× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you.

Megan's back! She has brought megacans and is expecting some new news. Unfortunately, this is a podcast about German politics. So it's mainly coronavirus and Nazis after all. And can Konrad explain what overhang mandates are? Also, it's dark outside so we're allowed Stollen. Yes!