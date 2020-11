× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Captain Morgan, we've done you a disservice, sir. Rum is nice after all. Especially in a lovely Mojito, the perfect drink for a damp mid-November.

In the news, the blurred lines between COVID protesters and neo-Nazis and the cops, what it's like teaching in a pandemic, and did systemic racism nearly stop us getting a COVID vaccine?

Crack the barrel, captain - Aharr!