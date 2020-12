× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Teaching is hard enough as it is, but try doing it in a European capital with a virus decimating the population. This week, Konrad lounges around like a work-shy fop eating sweetmeats while two weary Berlin teachers report from the city's classrooms, where society is being held together. It's time for a G&T with a special guest!