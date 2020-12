× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Germany is deep into the Yuletide season lockdown, and a lonely Christmas is on the horizon – and yet the German population will start getting vaccinated BETWEEN THE YEARS, or ZWISCHEN DEN JAHREN. But who gets to go first? Definitely not Konrad, because sitting in your pyjamas all day eating coconut macaroons and drinking Jim Beam with Lime is not considered an essential occupation. Go figure.