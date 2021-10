× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

There was an election in Germany a week ago – listen with tenterhooks sharpened to whether Megan and Konrad can remember much about it. Is Germany about to be ruled by its most feared authority – the traffic light? Is Franziska Giffey gonna ignore the million people who voted to socialize housing? And why do younguns love the FDP so much? So many questions, only one megacan to help us through. Crack it open.