The German government doesn't like to about talk it, but the US drone war wouldn't be possible without the US Air Force base at Ramstein - still Merkel's government doesn't mind making disapproving noises. Meanwhile Dr. Drosten is unhappy with us all going to Einkaufsmalls, and Markus Söder, the Bavarian bandit, jockeys for position.