The lockdown is getting a bit locker. Angela Merkel and her state premiers have begun to loosen Germany's restriction measures, starting with schools, because no deadly virus may get in the way of the Abitur. So it's time for your Latin exams, kids. Megan and Konrad have the lowdown on the new measures.