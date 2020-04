× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.

The lockdown is on, and yet the unnaturally sweetened alcohol keeps flowing. The news this week: Is America stealing our masks? Is it a good idea to deliberately infect yourself with just a tiny bit of the Rona? (No.) And what did Merkel buy at the shops before she went into quarantine? We also do a rundown of the new lockdown rules in Berlin. (DO NOT USE THIS PODCAST AS AN EXCUSE IF THE COPS STOP YOU.) All questions answered, plus, you know, some general light-hearted chat...