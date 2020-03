× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.

The coronavirus crisis is still going on, but luckily the German state has found a way to keep all those unemployed freelancers occupied while they sit at home: A massive bureaucratic headfuck to apply for money. Meanwhile, the German government is going to borrow hundreds of millions of euros from another dimension to help society survive. It's the news, but with two cocktails in a can.