Maybe the Bild newspaper is a cancer poisoning our minds, but it's ok we've found a better way to do that thanks to our Polish pals: Bisongrass vodka with apple soda. Delicious! Also, the stats say that lockdown is making everyone more depressed - also maybe less depressed, because people are complicated and stats sometimes don't mean anything (yeah, Bild?). Meanwhile Berlin finds a new way to ignore its colonial legacy. Enjoy!