On this week's show, Megan and Konrad get the bejeezus scared out of them by climate activist Izzy Choksey. The major German parties have given up on avoiding ecological catastrophe, so either vote for the nerds who've done the homework, or hope you're not gonna live to see 2040. Luckily we have weird fizzy Green Botanical Rum to hand, because despair is never the answer. Onward!