× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

This is a cracker, a flippin corker, of a Megacan. There's a Nazi trial in the city of Chemnitz, a special countdown of the five worst policies of each of the big political parties, and Megan describes in extraordinary detail maybe the worst drink she has ever had in her life. Can Life Get Any Better?